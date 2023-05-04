59:17

Damos un paseo por una ciudad imaginada, una ciudad musical que hemos construido a nuestro gusto con unas cuantas canciones favoritas que sirvan para llevarte a nuestros rincones favoritos.

Playlist;

(sintonía) THE JAM “in the city”

PETE MOLINARI “Streetcar named desire”

SMALL FACES “Itchycoo Park”

THE WATERBOYS “Meet me at the station”

BLACK LIPS “Modern art”

LOU REED “Dirty Blvd”

THE KINKS “Dead end Street”

THE CHORDS “In my Street”

THE DOORS “Love Street”

THE KAISERS “Wishing Street”

GENE VINCENT “Bop Street”

THE CADETS “Heartbreak Hotel”

THE ROBINS “Smokey Joe’s café”

RAY CHARLES “Lonely avenue”

LOUIS ARMSTRONG “Blueberry Hill”

THE LEN PRICE 3 “Telegraph Hill”

THE SIR DOUGLAS QUINTET “You are walking the streets tonight”

THE POGUES “Rain street”

KING CURTIS “Sittin’ on the dock of the bay”