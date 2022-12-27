58:36

Segunda entrega dedicada al “Nuggets II: Original Artyfacts from the British Empire and Beyond, 1964–1969”. Deliciosa caja editada hace 20 años y que nos ayudó a tantos a sumergirnos en la psicodelia, el freakbeat y el rhythm’n’blues más encrudecido de la escena británica.

Playlist;

THE MISUNDERSTOOD “Children of the sun”

THE WIMPLE WINCH “Save my soul”

JOHN’S CHILDREN “Desdemona”

DAVY JONES “You’ve got a habit of leaving”

THE TROGGS “Lost girl”

THE CRAIG “I must be mad”

THE BIRDS “No good without you”

THE SMALL FACES “My mind’s eye”

KALEIDOSCOPE “A dream for Julie”

THE POETS “That’s the way it’s got to be”

THE PRIMITIVES “You said”

THE PRETTY THINGS “Walking through my dreams”

THE DOWNLINERS SECT “Glendora”

THE OPEN MIND “Magic potion”

LOVE SCULPTURE “In the land of the few”

TIMEBOX “Gone is the sad man”