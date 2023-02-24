59:00

Regresamos al Nueva York de la segunda mitad de los 70. Echamos a la marmita unas cuantas versiones que nos ayuden a perfilar de qué referencias se nutrían aquellas bandas que dieron forma a una de las escenas más agitadas e influyentes en la historia del rocknroll.

Playlist;

(sintonía) JOHNNY THUNDERS “Pipeline” (The Chantays) (So alone, 1978)

NEW YORK DOLLS “Bad detective” (The Coasters) (Too much too soon, 1974)

BLONDIE “Out in the streets” (The Shangri-Las) (demo 1975)

PATTI SMITH “My generation” (The Who) (directo, 1976)

TELEVISION “(I can’t get no) Satisfaction” (The Rolling Stones) (directo 1978)

RAMONES “Let’s dance” (Chris Montez) (Ramones, 1976)

RICHARD HELL and THE VOIDOIDS “Walking on the water” (The Golliwogs) (Blank generation, 1977)

THE VICTIMS “Real wild child” (Johnny O'Keefe) (Real wild child, 1979)

THE FLESHTONES “Cara-Lin” (The Strangeloves) (Blast off, grabado en 1978)

THE CRAMPS “The way I walk” (Scott Walker) (directo 1977)

THE ZANTEES “I thought it over” (Joel Hill) (Out for kicks, 1980)

THE DICTATORS “I got you babe” (Sonny & Cher) (Go girl crazy, 1975)

WAYNE COUNTY and THE ELECTRIC CHAIRS “I had too much to dream last night” (The Electric Prunes) (Storm the gates of heaven, 1978)

SUICIDE “96 tears” (? And The Mysterians) (directo 1978)

TALKING HEADS “Take me to the river” (Al Green) (More songs about buildings and food, 1978)