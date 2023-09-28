58:35

El primer tramo lo pasamos recordando a New Math, estupenda y olvidada banda que algunos señalan como el mejor grupo new wave de Rochester. El recopilatorio “Die trying and other hot sounds (1979-1983)” repasa su primera etapa rescatando algunas rarezas inéditas.

Playlist;

NEW MATH “Die trying” (Die trying and other hot sounds, 2023)

NEW MATH “The restless kind” (Die trying and other hot sounds, 2023)

NEW MATH “Hot sounds” (Die trying and other hot sounds, 2023)

NEW MATH “Johnny’s on top (unreleased)” (Die trying and other hot sounds, 2023)

NEW MATH “Take to the night (unreleased)” (Die trying and other hot sounds, 2023)

NEW MATH “Can’t get off the ground” (Die trying and other hot sounds, 2023)

CYANIDE PILLS “Hope you’re having fun” (Soundtrack for a new cold war, 2023)

FRUIT TONES “I don’t speak a language” (Pink water Factory, 2023)

MING CITY ROCKERS “Jill was an anarchist” (Lime, 2023)

PATT TODD and THE RANKOUTSIDERS “Livin’ in a world of hurt” (Sons of the city ditch, 2023)

THE HANGMEN “Last time I saw you” (Stories to tell, 2023) (3’06’’)

THE ROLLING STONES “Angry” (adelanto del álbum “Hackney Diamonds”)

THE LONG RYDERS “September november sometime” (September November somewhere, 2023)

THE HIVES “Countdown to shutdown” (The death of Randy Fitzsimmons, 2023)

LUNA “I want everything” (Lunapark, 1992)