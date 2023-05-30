58:48

El disco destacado se va al barrio de Brooklyn. El primer álbum de Miranda and The Beat trae al grupo neoyorquino de gira por nuestro país, con parada en el Blockparty Argazuela (3 de junio en Madrid) donde también actúan las californianas L.A. Witch o los ingleses Bad Nerves. Entre las novedades suena lo último de Mejillones Tigre, Enamorados o Jason Joshua o Adiós Amores.

Playlist;

MIRANDA and THE BEAT “Out of my head” (ST, 2023)

MIRANDA AND THE BEAT “Concrete” (ST, 2023)

MIRANDA AND THE BEAT “Not my guy” (ST, 2023)

L.A. WITCH “I wanna lose” (Play with fire, 2020)

BAD NERVES “Baby drummer” (ST, 2020)

TITO RAMÍREZ “El Barrio” (El Prince, 2023)

JASON JOSHUA “Forget it” (single, 2023)

LOS MEJILLONES TIGRE “Destruye al influencer” (single, 2023)

MARCEL BONTEMPI “Die hexe von gudensberg” (The Witch 7’’, 2023)

KING SALAMI and THE CUMBERLAND THREE “Bayou fever” (single, 2020)

THE MIDNIGHT KINGS “Lasst chance to dance” (Last chance to dance, 2022)

THE UGLY BEATS “Light comes on” (Take a stand with…, 2007)

ENAMORADOS “El camino” (adelanto de su próximo EP)

ADIÓS AMORES “Soleada” (single, 2023)

BART DAVENPORT “The saviors” (Game preserve, 2002, reed 2023)

THE KAISERS “Now that's the time” (Shake me, 2002)