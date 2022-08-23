59:49

Sesión de cartuchos non stop que nos transportan a la segunda mitad de los años 70. Una selección de punk rock, new wave y post punk extraída en su totalidad de la añada de álbumes de 1978.



Playlist;

(sintonía) THE BOYS “Brickfield nights”

PATTI SMITH “Rock and Roll nigger”

GENERATION X “One hundred punks”

ELVIS COSTELLO “Pump it up”

THE ONLY ONES “Another girl another planet”

TELEVISION “Days”

JOHNNY THUNDERS “You can’t put your arms around a memory”

THE SAINTS “Know your product”

SLAUGHTER AND THE DOGS “Quick Joey small”

ALTERNATIVE TV “Action time vision”

DEAD BOYS “3rd generation nation”

THE LURKERS “Shadow”

THE CARS “Good time roll”

THE DICTATORS “Stay with me”

MAGAZINE “Shot by both sides”

THE REZILLOS “Flying saucer attack”

THE RICH KIDS “Ghost of princess in tower”

WIRE “Practice makes perfect”