Juniper Shelley es una adolescente de Nueva York que ha lanzado un álbum de pop azucarado y delicioso. Arropada por su padre, el músico y locutor radiofónico Michael Shelley, Juniper se rodea de un puñado de figuras musicales (amigos de Hi-Risers, Reigning Sound, NRBQ o Belle and Sebastian) y dan forma a un disco dominado por las versiones, producción casera y un estilo tan inocente como emocional.

Playlist;

MIRIAM LINNA “My love has gone” (Nobody’s baby, 2014)

Disco destacado; JUNIPER “James” (She steals candy, 2023)

JUNIPER “She steals candy” (She steals candy, 2023)

JUNIPER “If you really want me to, I’ll go” (She steals candy, 2023)

Versión y original; THE RON-DELS “If you really want me to, I’ll go” (1965)

KURT BAKER “Why you gotta lie” (Rockin’ for a livin, 2011)

BRAD MARINO “Sick sick sick sick” (Basement beat, 2022)

THE FLESHTONES “Another direction” (vs Reality, 1987)

THE MAHARAJAS “Johnnie the Walker” (RnR Graduates, 2022)

MOOON “All by myself” (Safari, 2019)

LIQUORICE EXPERIMENT “She’s not alone” (How many lies, 2023)

THE KAISERS “Monkey train” (7’’, 2022)

GIUDA “Roll on” (Live at Punk Rock Raduno, 2022)

ZAC “The boy I left behind” (Adelanto del álbum “Icebreaker”)

KEVIN PRESTON “I know where I stand” (Caprice 7’’, 2021)

NICK WATERHOUSE “Play to win” (adelanto del álbum “The fooler”)