Según el santoral del rocknroll el 19 de mayo es San Joey Ramone. Como ya es tradición celebramos el cumpleaños del larguirucho cantante sumergiéndonos en el universo Ramones en busca de canciones de los discos de la banda o de sus miembros en solitario, rarezas, inéditos, versiones y homenajes. Gabba Gabba Hey!

Playlist;

(sintonía) MARKKU SAINMA “Sheena is a punk rocker”

RAMONES “Swallow my pride”

RAMONES “Go lil’ Camaro go”

RAMONES “I don’t want you”

RAMONES “Out of time”

THEE HEADCOATEES “Pinhead”

THE 1234’S “She’s the one”

SHOCK TREATMENT “Niñera”

FUNDACIÓN FRANCISCO FRANKENSTEIN “Voy a ser un drogata”

RAMONES “Somebody like me” (Subterranean jungle)

SCREECHING WEASEL “I don’t wanna walk around with you”

THE RAMONETURES “Today your love, tomorrow the world”

RAMONES “I walk out” (aka Come back, she cried)

JOEY RAMONE and HELEN LOVE “Punk boy”

DEE DEE RAMONE and I.C.L.C. “I hate it”

UNCLE MONK (TOMMY RAMONE and CLAUDIA TIENAN) “Round the bend”

MARKY RAMONE & THE INTRUDERS “Don’t blame me”

RAMONES “Strenght to endure”

RAMONES “S.L.U.G.”

GENERAL JOHNSON and JOEY RAMONE “Rockaway beach”