58:47

Selección de novedades que arranca con "Entering heaven alive" como disco destacado, la última entrega de Mr Jack White que nos muestra en este trabajo su faceta más acústica y contemplativa. Estrenamos canciones de The Jackets y Vlack, PJ Harvey aparece en la "Versión y original" y Rocio Verta-Wray nos trae nueva entrega de los NY HED Studios.

(Foto del podcast por Paige Sara; Jack White)

Playlist;

JACK WHITE “A tip from you to me” (Entering heaven alive, 2022)

JACK WHITE “If I die tomorrow” (Entering heaven alive, 2022)

JACK WHITE “Taking me back (gently)” (Entering heaven alive, 2022)

THE JACKETS “Pie in the sky” (7’’, 2022)

VLACK “Downunder” (adelanto del álbum “The sound of light”)

JON SPENCER and THE HITMAKERS “Worm town” (Spencer gets it lit, 2022)

LES GREEN AND THE TELEVISIONARIES “Reconcile”

NY HED STUDIO presenta MIKE MOK and THE EM TONES “My baby is a wino”

PJ HARVEY and TIM PHILLIPS “Run on” (2022)

Versión y original; THE GOLDEN GATE QUARTET “God’s gonna cut you down” (1947)

MARK JONSON and RAMÍREZ EXPOSURE “Tape recorder” (Turning on the century Vol. 1, 2022)

KOMODOR “Mamacita” (Nasty habits, 2021)