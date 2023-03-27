59:34

En el primer tramo del programa nos sumergimos en el disco “It’s a beautiful day; soft rock and sunshine pop from Perú, 1971-1976” (Munster Records), una colección de doce canciones del catálogo de la disquera peruana MAG con sonidos luminosos y evocadores.

Playlist;

TRAFFIC SOUND “A beautiful day” (It’s a beautiful day, 2023)

INNOVATIONS “Seabird” (It’s a beautiful day, 2023)

FE 59 “Estoy brillando” (It’s a beautiful day, 2023)

TELEGRAPH AVENUE “Something going” (It’s a beautiful day, 2023)

ILLICIT “We wish to be listened” (It’s a beautiful day, 2023)

WE ALL TOGETHER “It’s a sin to go away” (It’s a beautiful day, 2023)

MONIK “The world is getting worst” (It’s a beautiful day, 2023)

ZULU “Cariño grande” (It’s a beautiful day, 2023)

STAY “Get going” (7’’, 2022)

THE LOOKERS “Feed the shadow” (Sabotage and fun, 2023)

THE LEMON TWIGS “Corner of my eye” (adelanto del álbum “Everything harmony”)

LEVITATION ROOM “What you see” (Headspace, 2019)

BRONCO BULLFROG “Together” (ST, 1998, reed 2023)

BRONCO BULLFROG “Greenacre hill” (ST, 1998, reed 2023)