58:33

Graham Day lanza “The master of none” (Countdown Records), primer álbum a su propio nombre tras cuatro décadas de trayectoria, un disco en donde la leyenda del Medway se ha encargado de la composición y de tocar todos los instrumentos. En el último tramo del programa recibimos a Dani Llabrés y Jaime Pantoja, autores del cuento infantil “Little Niño descubre a las Supremes”.

Playlist;

GRAHAM DAY “A rose thorn sticking in your mind’s eye”

GRAHAM DAY “A master of none”

GRAHAM DAY “Eyes are upon you”

MARIO COBO “Dios tiene un plan”

KIKE JAMABALAYA “Middle class slave”

MARCEL BONTEMPI “Wolf call”

JAKE CALYPSO “My baby rocks”

TT SYNDICATE “Catch that train”

TITO RAMIREZ “Let me go”

THE SUPREMES “Come see about me”

THE SUPREMES “My world is empty without you”

THE SUPREMES “You keep me hangin on”

THE SUPREMES “Santa Claus is coming to town”