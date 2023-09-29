01:00:08

Para la última sesión del mes echamos a la marmita un puñado de novedades favoritas estrenadas a lo largo de septiembre.

Playlist;

(sintonía) SUPERTUBOS “Magnetika” (The fourth drive)

MAMBO JAMBO ARKESTRA “El grito” (El gran ciclón)

BARRENCE WHITFIELD and THE SAVAGES “Killing time” (Glory)

MARCEL BONTEMPI “Eighteen” (EP)

PIKE CAVALERO “But I didn’t” (single)

HAIRY NIPPLES “Basement tapes” (Gaslighting)

THE HANGMEN “Bajoy moon” (Stories to tell)

LES RENCARDS “Le risque de ta vie” (ST)

THE HIVES “Rigor mortis radio” (The death of Randy Fitzsimmons)

MARTIN SAVAGE and THE JIGGERZ “Boomerang” (single)

CYANIDE PILLS “Day after day” (Soundtrack for a new Cold War)

THE PRIZE “First sight” (single)

KID GULLIVER “All because of you” (single)

MUJERES “Diciendo que me quieres” (Desde flores y entrañas)

ADIOS AMORES “Humo negro”

THE JANCEE PORNICK CASINO “Demolición” (Demolición)

TELEKRIMEN “Himno a la banda” (single)

LEE RANALDO, PASCAL COMELADE y RAMON PRATS “What goes on” (Velvet serenade, 2023)