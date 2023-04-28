58:42

Cerramos el mes con un repaso a algunas de las novedades favoritas presentadas a lo largo del mes de abril.

Playlist;

(sintonía) THE BOMBORAS “P.O.P. Pier” (adelanto del álbum “Songs from beyond”)

NICK WATERHOUSE “No commitmen” (The Fooler)

PAINT FUMES “Book of love” (Real romancer)

MARCOS SENDARUBIAS “We had true love (and this ain’t right)” (Freedom to choose)

LES GREENE and THE TELEVISIONARIES “Airbound” (7’’ EP)

THE FUZILLIS “She can rock” (7’’)

MANOLO Y RAMÓN “Lágrimas y sonrisas” (7’’, reedición)

SHADOW 15 “So far today” (Days of innocence 1983-1985)

IGUANA DEATH CULT “Oh no” (adelanto del álbum “Echo palace”)

POWERSOLO “If I could fly” (adelanto del álbum “Jambalaya extra spicy”)

AUTORAMAS “Victoria” (single)

GUADALUPE PLATA “La cigüeña” (adelanto próximo álbum)

LES LULLIES “Mauvaise foi” (Mauvaise foi)

NO PICKY “Tivolí” (Tutan c’mon)

ZAC “Stargazer” (II)

J. TEIXI BAND “Busqué el amor” (En el barrio)

THOMAS LAUDERDALE and THE SATAN PILGRIMS “Night and day” (adelanto próximo disco)

