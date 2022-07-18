59:00



Arrancamos la programación veraniega con una ensalada fresquita de rocknroll.

Playlist;

(sintonía) JERRY KELLER “Here comes summer”

MALCOLM SCARPA “A lovely way to spend the week”

THE HI-RISERS “Wild romance”

TELEVIONAIRES “Satisfaction”

TREVOR BLENDOUR “Him instead of me”

THE BELLFURIES “Under the light of the moon”

THE MELLOWS “I’m in love with you”

JD McPHERSON “Precious”

THE CONNECTION “I want you”

THE WARMBABIES “You are the one”

PIXIES “Havalina”

FRANK BLACK “I heard Ramona sing”

WEEN “Ocean man”

SHANNON and THE CLAMS “Onion”

THE COURETTES “My one and only baby”

NICK WATERHOUSE “Wherever she goes (she is wanted)”

KELLEY STOLTZ “Put my troubles to sleep”

ALLAH-LAS “Vis a vis”