59:35

Preparamos una fresca ensalada sonora con aliño de country rock, alt country o country punk. Una nutritiva selección musical con su toque de campo.

(Foto del podcast por Photo by Jasper Dailey/Michael Ochs; The Blasters at the Palomino, 1980)

Playlist;

THE LONG RYDERS “Looking for Lewis and Clark” (State of our Union, 1985)

THE BLASTERS “Boomtown” (Non fiction, 1983)

LOS LOBOS “Our last night” (How will the wolf survive?, 1984)

THE CRAMPS “Muleskinner blues” (Stay sick, 1989)

MOJO NIXON “Elvis is everywhere” (Bo Day Shus!!, 1987)

VELVET ELVIS “When it comes” (ST, 1988)

JASON AND THE SCORCHERS “Absolutely sweet Mary” (Fervor, 1983)

THE BEAT FARMERS “Happy boy” (Tales of the new West, 1985)

THE DEL LORDS “Get tough” (Frontier days, 1984)

THE YAYHOOS “Baby I love you” (Fear not the obvious, 2001)

GEORGIA SATELLITES “Keep your hands to yourself” (ST, 1986)

CAMPER VAN BEETHOVEN “The day Lassie went to the moon” (Telephone free landslide victory, 1985)

CRACKER “Euro trash girl” (Kerosene hat, 1993)