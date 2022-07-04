58:58

Formados en el Condado de Orange a finales de los 70, Eddie and the Subtitles lanzaron su disco “Skeletons in the closet” en 1981, un interesante trabajo en el que esta banda del punk mostraba abiertamente sus amplias miras musicales. El disco ha sido reeditado por el sello Slovenly Records, así como el primer disco de Personal and the Pizzas, trío de New Jersey de sonido lo-fi, espíritu ramoniano y sentido del humor bañado en grasa de pepperoni.

Playlist;

EDDIE and THE SUBTITLES “No virgins in Hollywood” (Skeletons in the closet, 1981, reed 2022)

EDDIE and THE SUBTITLES “American society” (Skeletons in the closet, 1981, reed 2022)

EDDIE and THE SUBTITLES “Gina” (Skeletons in the closet, 1981, reed 2022)

EDDIE and THE SUBTITLES “Boppin’ Little cat” (Skeletons in the closet, 1981, reed 2022)

EDDIE and THE SUBTITLES “Magic” (Skeletons in the closet, 1981, reed 2022)

EDDIE and THE SUBTITLES “We gotta get out of this place” (Skeletons in the closet, 1981, reed 2022)

Versión y original; THE ANIMALS “We gotta get out of this place” (1965)

PERSONAL and THE PIZZAS “I don’t wanna be no personal pizza” (Raw pie, 2010, reed 2022)

PERSONAL and THE PIZZAS “Pepperoni eyes” (Raw pie, 2010, reed 2022)

PERSONAL and THE PIZZAS “Tear jerker” (Raw pie, 2010, reed 2022)

PERSONAL and THE PIZZAS “I don’t feel so happy now no more” (Raw pie, 2010, reed 2022)

LOS CHICOS “I hate silence” (We sound amazing but we look like shit, 2010)

PELAZO “Lie to me” (7’’, 2021)

GEOFF PALMER “This monkey” (Charts and graphics, 2021)

TY SEGALL “Don’t lie” (adelanto próximo álbum)