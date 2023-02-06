59:20

Los franceses Dum Dum Boys lanzan nuevo álbum, “Up and down with…” (Mono-Tone Records) navegando entre el noise, los sintes y el rock experimental. Suenan novedades de Dropkick Murphys o los belgas Chiff Chaffs. Y buscamos excusas para recordar a Iggy Pop, The Cramps o a los atómicos MC5 sonando en directo.

Playlist;

(sintonía) IGGY POP “Dum dum boys” (The idiot, 1977)

DUM DUM BOYS “Hypnotized” (Up and down with…, 2022)

DUM DUM BOYS “The way I feel about you” (Up and down with…, 2022)

IAN KAY “Walk that road again” (adelanto próximo álbum)

THE NUDE PARTY “Hard times (all around)” (adelanto próximo álbum)

DROPKICK MURPHYS “Cadillac Cadillac” (This machine still kills fascists, 2023)

CHIFF CHAFFS “Red lights” (7’’, 2023)

THE CRAMPS “How far can too far go?” (A date with Elvis, 1986)

RONNIE COOK and THE GAYLADS “Goo goo muck” (1962)

SCHIZOPHONICS “Underneat the moonlight” (Hoof it, 2022)

THE SCHIZOPHONICS “Black to comn” (7’’, 2020)

Versión y original; MC5 “Black to comn” (directo 1970)