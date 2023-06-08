58:55

Selección con novedades en donde estrenamos nuevos lanzamientos de Doctor Explosion -pasando a Julio Iglesias por Bo Diddley- o Tigre y Diamante. Hay hueco para anunciar el HDC Rockin’ Fest de Fuenlabrada (Madrid).

Playlist;

DOCTOR EXPLOSIÓN “Soy un truhan soy un señor” (single, 2023)

SEX MUSEUM “Breaking the robot” (Musseexum, 2023)

MARCOS SENDARRUBIAS “We had true love” (Free to choose EP, 2023)

LOS RONCOS “La quinta” (Más rápido, 2023)

LOS RONCOS “Una y otra vez” (Más rápido, 2023)

CHARNOBYL “Apagón digital” (I y II, Sweet grooves, 2023)

AIRBAG “Andrea” (Siempre tropical, 2022)

LOS HERMANOS DALTON “Dije cara y eso salió” (7’’ EP, 2023)

ENAMORADOS “El camino” (adelanto próximo disco)

VOSOTRAS VERÉIS “Fantasma” (Preámbulo EP, 2022)

AMIGAS ÍNTIMAS “Verano muerto” (7’’ EP, 2023)

ADIÓS AMORES “Soleada” (single, 2023)

MEJILLONES TIGRE “Destruye al inflyuencer”

TIGRE Y DIAMANTE “El mejor gol de Cunningham” (adelanto del álbum “Actitud ganadora”)

BIZNAGA “Una historia de fantasmas” (Bremen no existe, 2023)