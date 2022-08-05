01:00:24

El 8 de abril de 1991 se registra el último concierto de Johnny Thunders, una actuación en acústico que formó parte de su gira por Japón. El neoyorquino falleció 15 días después en la habitación de un hotel de Nueva Orleans por una sobredosis tras llevar un tiempo desintoxicado. Tenía 38 años.

Acompañado por Stevie Klasson (voz y guitarra) y Jamey Heath (saxofón) Johnny Thunders nos ofrece en este concierto, recogido en el álbum “Add wáter and stir”, uno de sus mejores momentos interpretativos.

Playlist (tdas las canciones del disco acústico “Add wáter and stir”);

(sintonía) JOHNNY THUNDERS “As tears go by”

JOHNNY THUNDERS “Society makes me sad”

JOHNNY THUNDERS “Sad vacation”

JOHNNY THUNDERS “Dissapointed in you”

JOHNNY THUNDERS “Eve of destruction”

JOHNNY THUNDERS “I’d much rather be with the boys”

JOHNNY THUNDERS “Bring it on home”

JOHNNY THUNDERS “Just another girl”

JOHNNY THUNDERS “Ask no questions”

JOHNNY THUNDERS “I tell the truth even when I’m lying’”

JOHNNY THUNDERS “It’s not enough”

JOHNNY THUNDERS “Medley; Some hearts – Bird song”

JOHNNY THUNDERS “You can’t put your arms around a memory”

JOHNNY THUNDERS “It’s not what you say”

JOHNNY THUNDERS “I only wrote these song for you”

JOHNNY THUNDERS “Lonely planet boy”

JOHNNY THUNDERS “So alone”