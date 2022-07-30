01:01:04

Alcanzamos el episodio nº30 de la serie Diversiones. Treinta horas de radio escuchando canciones clásicas del pop y del rock versionadas por grupos o artistas de generaciones posteriores a la del original. Esperamos que hayas disfrutado.

Playlist;

(sintonía) THE CHARADES “Kepchup song aka Aserejé” (Las Ketchup)

THE BAD SHEPHERDS “Anarchy in the UK” (Sex Pistols)

DI MAGGIO BROTHERS “Every breath you take” (The Police)

LIVING END “10:15 Saturday night” (The Cure)

CRUMMY STUFF “Summer fun” (Barracudas)

THE NEW PICCADILLYS “Complete control” (The Clash)

THE REGRETTES “Teenager in love” (Dion)

BRADY HARRIS BAND “Our lips are sealed” (The Go-Go’s)

SKANDALOUS ALL STARS “I wanna be sedated” (Ramones)

SAY SUE ME “Dreaming” (Blondie)

THE JESUS AND MARY CHAIN “Tower of song” (Leonard Cohen)

JANE’S ADDICTION “Rock’n’Roll” (Velvet Underground)

THE CYNICS “I got you babe” (Sonny and Cher)

THE CONNECTION “No expectations” (Rolling Stones)

JOHN P STROHM “Where is my mind” (Pixies)