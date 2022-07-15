59:08

Nueva entrega de este coleccionable de diversión con versiones.

Playlist;

(sintonía) TAKESHI TERAUCHI “The house of the rising Sun” (Tradicional, The Animals)

THE STRYPES “I’m a hog for you baby” (The Coasters)

THE POLECATS “John I’m only dancing” (David Bowie)

X “Crystal ship” (The Doors)

NITTY GRITTY DIRT BAND “All I have to do is dream” (The Everly Brothers)

THE SADIES “The shape I’m in” (The Band)

JESSE DAYTON “Bankrobber” (The Clash)

MIKE NESS “All I can do is cry” (Wayne Walker)

FLAT DUO JETS “Riot in cell block nº9” (The Robins)

THE GORIES “There but for the grace of God go I” (The Machine)

THE DIRTBOMBS “Livin’ for the city” (Stevie Wonder)

TOOTS and THE MAYTALS “You really got me” (The Kinks)

THE SLACKERS “Strychnine” (The Sonics)

TY SEGALL “I’m a man” (Spencer Davis Group)

REIGNING SOUND “I’d much rather be with the boys” (The Rolling Stones)

NOUVELLE VAGUE “Dance with me” (The Lords of the New Church)