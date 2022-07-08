59:46

Nuevo episodio de este coleccionable de versiones de grandes clásicos del pop y el rocknroll.

Playlist;

(sintonía) L84 “Shakin’ all over” (Johnny Kidd and The Pirates)

THE CHORDS “Hold on I’m coming” (Sam and Dave)

IMPERIAL STATE ELECTRIC “That’s where it’s at” (Sims Twins, Sam Cooke)

THE NOMADS “I don’t need no doctor” (Nick Ashford, Ray Charles)

THE MAHARAJAS “For your love” (The Yardbirds)

TOM PETTY and THE HEARTBREAKERS “Don’t bring me down” (The Animals)

SOUTHERN CULTURE ON THE SKIDS “Happy Jack” (The Who)

WILLIE and THE POOR BOYS “She never can tell” (Chuck Berry)

ROY LONEY “Return to sender” (Elvis)

GO TO BLAZES “Yesterday’s numbers” (The Flamin Groovies)

THE COAL PORTERS “Ohio” (Crosby, Still, Nash and Young)

THE BELLFURIES “When my little girl is smiling” (The Drifters)

YOUNG FRESH FELLOWS “I wonder what she’s doing tonight” (Boyce and Hart)

THE ACT-UP’S “Baby’s on fire” (Brian Eno)