59:07

Nueva selección de grandes canciones del siglo XX versionadas por bandas y artistas de generaciones posteriores.

Playlist;

(sintonía) THE CHARADES “Mrs Robinson” (Simon and Garfunkel)

THE COAL PORTERS “Paint it black” (The Rolling Stones)

DEX ROMWEBER DUO “So sad about us” (The Who)

CAMPER VAN BEETHOVEN “I’m not like everybody else” (The Kinks)

MR DAVID VINER “Should I stay or should I go” (The Clash)

GROOVIE GHOULIES “A message to pretty” (Love)

TELEVISION PERSONALITIES “Bike” (Pink Floyd)

DEVO “Working in a coalmine” (Lee Dorsey)

FU MANCHU “Freedom of choice” (Devo)

DEVIL DOGS “Palasides park” (Freddy Cannon)

THE DIRTY DENIMS “Bad reputation” (Joan Jett)

ROBERT PEHRSSON’S HUMBUCKER “I need to know (Tom Petty)

TOMMY and THE ROCKETS “Out of luck” (Pointed Sticks)

THE HILLBILLY MOON EXPLOSION “Chick habit” (France Gall, April March)

SHONEN KNIFE “Love is like a heatwave” (Martha Reeves and The Vandellas)

DR BONTEMPI’S SNAKE OIL COMPANY “Who do you love” (Bo Diddley)

MUD “Oh boy” (Buddy Holly)