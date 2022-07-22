59:35

Nuevo episodio de la serie de versiones más divertida de la radio.

Playlist;

(sintonía) THE VENTURES “Love potion number 9” (The Clovers)

THE DEMONICS “Little Honda” (The Beach Boys, The Hondells)

SONIC SURF CITY “Surf City” (Jan and Dean)

CRUMMY STUFF “Wave of mutilation” (Pixies)

THE METEORS “Johnny remember me” (John Leyton)

MAD SIN “I shot the sheriff” (Bob Marley)

DEMENTED ARE GO “Crazy horses” (The Osmonds)

THE QUAKES “Send me an angel” (Real Life)

THE MR. T EXPERIENCE “What difference does it make?” (The Smiths)

THE BLUE SHADOWS “What the hell I got” (Pagliaro)

ELI PAPERBOY REED “Ace of spades” (Motorhead)

ROCKETS “On the road again” (Canned Heat)

THE WILDEBEESTS “Mongoloid” (Devo)

SHANE McGOWAN and FRIENDS “I put a spell on you” (Screamin’ Jay Hawkins)

GEOFF PALMER and LUCY ELLIS “In spite of ourselves” (John Prine)

WALL OF DEATH “Light my fire” (The Doors)