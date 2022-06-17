59:43

Serie dedicada a rescatar grandes clásicos del pop y el rocknroll del siglo XX en forma de versiones.

Playlist;

(sintonía) THE PHANTOM DRAGSTERS “Mi gran noche” (Salvatore Adamo, Raphael)

TY SEGALL “Diddy Wah Diddy” (version Bo Diddley)

PJ HARVEY “Wang Dang Doodle” (Willy Dixon-Howlin Wolf)

SIOUXSIE and THE BANSHEES “She cracked” (Modern Lovers)

PSYCHOTIC YOUTH “All kindsa girls” (The Real Kids)

JOHN FELICE “Lil’ red riding Hood” (Sam the Sham)

THE MERTON PARKAS “In the midnight hour” (Wilson Pickett)

FIFI and THE MACH III “Land of 1000 dances” (Chris Kenner)

SUPERSNAZZ “Stay with me” (The Dictators)

YO LA TENGO “You tore me down” (Flamin’ Groovies)

THE COAL PORTERS “Who’ll stop the rain” (Creedence Clearwater Revival)

THE DOLLYROTS “Rock and Roll all nite” (Kiss)

THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM “Tumbling dice” (Rolling Stones)

JESSE MALIN and BILLIE JOE ARMSTRONG “Russian roulette” (Lords of the New Church)

CHARLES BRADLEY “Heart of gold” (Neil Young)

HOLLY GOLIGHTLY “I don’t know” (Ruth Brown)