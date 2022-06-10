59:22

Nueva entrega de ese coleccionable sin fin al que hemos llamado "Diversiones", un repaso a grandes canciones del pop y el rocknroll del siglo XX a través de versiones manufacturadas por bandas y artistas de generaciones posteriores.

Playlist;

(sintonía) THE NEANDERTHALS “Across the universe” (The Beatles)

THE QUEERS “Sunday morning” (The Velvet Underground)

THE SPAZZYS “Bye bye love” (The Everly Brothers)

TWISTED SISTER “Leader of the pack” (The Shangri-Las)

THE CONNECTION “Think it over” (Buddy Holly)

MOOGETMOOS “Klu klu (mua rakastatko?)” (Do you love me por The Contours)

THE REZILLOS “Glad all over” (Dave Clark Five)

MANO NEGRA “Rock island lane” (Lead Belly)

BOPPIN B “King of bongo” (Mano Negra)

GIRL TROUBLE “Walking the dog” (Rufus Thomas)

THE BOSSHOSS “Sabotage” (Beastie Boys)

SLAM & HOWIE “Hotel Yorba” (The White Stripes)

THE WHITE STRIPES “I’ve been loving you too long” (Otis Redding)

THE DICKIES “Sounds of silence” (Simon and Garfunkel)

X “Soul kitchen” (The Doors)

PRIMAL SCREAM “It’s not enough” (Johnny Thunders)

LORDS OF THE NEW CHURCH “Hey tonight” (Creedence Clearwater Revival)