58:32

Lunes 18 de septiembre. 72 años habría cumplido Douglas Colvin, más conocido como Dee Dee Ramone. Brindamos a su memoria antes de repasar agenda para recomendar unas cuantas giras internacionales y citas varias con el rock’n’roll.

Playlist;

DEE DEE RAMONE “Born to lose” (single, 2002)

DEE DEE RAMONE “I’m horrible” (Hop around, 2000)

DEE DEE RAMONE and I.L.C.L. “Trust me” (I hate freaks like you, 1994)

RAMONES “I wanna live” (Halfway to sanity, 1987)

THE DICTATORS “Thank you and have a nice day” (single 2023)

FRUIT TONES “Back in the night (again)” (Pink water factory, 2022)

THE HANGMEN “Bayou moon” (Stories to tell, 2023)

THE LONG RYDERS “Gunslinger man” (Two fisted tales, 1987)

THE PINE HILL HAINTS “Walkin’ talkin’ deadman” (Ghost dance, 2007)

THE PINE HILL HAINTS “Pretty thing” (The song companion of a lone star cowboy, 2021)

Versión y original; BO DIDDLEY “Pretty thing” (1955)

VANITY MIRROR “(I first saw you there in) Tinpot Lane” (Puff, 2023)

GREEN SEAGULL “Not like you and me” (Scarlet fever, 2018)

DATURA 4 “Going Back To Hoonsville” (Neanderthal jam, 2022)