En 1955 la casa Decca lanzó la caja Dance-O-Rama, Country & Western Dance-O-Rama, dedicada a 7 de las figuras más relevantes del género de los 20 años anteriores. El sello malagueño Sleazy Records reedita el box-set de siete vinilos en una lujosa y mimada edición que nos sumerge de lleno en aquel subgénero del country conocido como western swing.

Playlist;

MILTON BROWN and HIS BROWNIES “Texas hambone blues”

MILTON BROWN and HIS BROWNIES “Right or wrong”

MILTON BROWN and HIS BROWNIES “St Louis Blues”

BOB WILLS and HIS TEXAS PLAYBOYS “Don’t let your deal go down”

BOB WILLS and HIS TEXAS PLAYBOYS “San Antonio Rose”

BOB WILLS and HIS TEXAS PLAYBOYS “Four or five times”

SPADE COOLEY and HIS BUCKLE-BUSTERS “Sparkling silver bells”

SPADE COOLEY and HIS BUCKLE-BUSTERS “Y ready”

TEX WILLIAMS and HIS STRING BAND “Air mail special”

TEX WILLIAMS and HIS STRING BAND “Rancho boogie”

ADOLPH HOFNER and HIS SAN ANTONIANS “South Texas swing”

ADOLPH HOFNER and HIS SAN ANTONIANS “Tickle toe song”

GRADY MARTIN and HIS WINGING STRINGS “Slip in and slip out”

GRADY MARTIN and HIS WINGING STRINGS “My window faces the South”

GRADY MARTIN and HIS WINGING STRINGS “Pork chop stomp”

BILLY GRAY and HIS WESTERN OKIES “Trippin’ in”

BILLY GRAY and HIS WESTERN OKIES “Moonlight cocktail”