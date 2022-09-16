59:11

¿Dónde estabas tú hace 20 años? Echamos a la marmita unos cuantos discos editados en 2002 y procedentes del underground del rocknroll.

Playlist (todos los discos editados en 2002);

(sintonía) THE TORMENTOS “Night cruisin’” (Go! The Phantom Surfers Race Against The Tormentos)

TRAVOLTAS “One for the road” (Endless summer)

THE BOSS MARTIANS “She moves me” (Making the rounds)

THE GROOVIE GHOULIES “Ghoulies are go” (Go! stories)

FIFTY FOOT COMBO “Sugar no cream” (Caffeine)

THE MONTESAS “I don’t love you” (Hipsville teen party)

REIGNING SOUND “Time bomb highschool” (Time bomb highschool)

SUBSONICS “Stars” (A lot to forget)

THE HENTCHMEN “Lesabre radar” (Three times infinity)

THE SPITS “Let us play your party” (The Spits)

REVEREND HORTON HEAT “Loco gringos like a party” (Lucky seven)

THE HILLBILLY MOON EXPLOSION “Johnny are you gay?” (Introducing the…)

THE LAUNDERETTES “Porn star” (Shaken and disturbed)

ROCK CITY MORGUE “Get out of my house” (Some ghouls)

THE LORDS OF ALTAMONT “Three” (To hell with…)

THE NEW CHRISTS “Spit it out” (We got this!)

THE SADIES “Oak ridges” (Stories often told)