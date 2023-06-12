01:00:53

La colección instromundial del sello Ghost highway es una serie de EPs protagonizados por bandas de surf de todo el planeta. Los cuatro primeros lanzamientos los protagonizan el británico Hipbone Slim, los mejicanos Lost Acapulco, los holandeses Krontjon Devils y los japoneses The Routes.

Playlist;

HIPBONE SLIM “Kneecapped” (adelanto próximo EP)

LOST ACAPULCO “Relampagore” (Y su tormenta monstruo mental EP, 2023)

THE KRONTJONG DEVILS “Zorongo gitano” (Tocan surf super seco EP, 2023)

THE ROUTES “Ever fallen in love” (adelanto próximo EP)

JEFF DAHL “Little bird said” (All my Friends are crows, 2023)

GO MOD GO! “Big bird” (Move on up 7’’, 2023)

THE WOGGLES “Treat her like a lady” (Souled out, 2010)

Versión y original; CORNELIUS BROTHERS and SISTER ROSE “Treat her like a lady” (1971)

LES GREENE and TELEVISIONARIES “Few and far between” (EP, 2023)

THE TELEVISIONARIES “Give us some credit” (EP, 2023)

THE FUZILLIS “Dear Dad” (single, 2023)

SIR BALD y LOS HAIRIES “Rock’n’Roll is gonna kill you” (EP, 2023)

THE PANIKS “She’s my witch” (Paniks Kontroversy, 2003)

THEY WALK AT NIGHT “Never looking back” (single, 2023)

THE FIVE CANNONS “The duel” (EP, 2022)

MOVIE MOVIE “Love has come and gone” (Now playing, 2023)



