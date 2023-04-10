59:28

Un 9 de abril de 1932, hace 101 años, nació Carl Perkins, gran pionero del rockabilly desde la escudería Sun Records. En 1958 fichó por Columbia Records y se trasladó de Memphis a Nashville, donde durante cuatro años fue lanzando un material que se movía entre el rock’n’roll y el country pop. El sello Sleazy lanza dos volúmenes que recogen todos los singles de esa segunda etapa de este histórico artista que no recibió en esos años el éxito o el reconocimiento que sin duda habría merecido.

Playlist (todas las canciones excepto donde indicado de los dos volúmenes de “The complete Columbia singles”)

CARL PERKINS “Blue suede shoes” (single, 1956)

CARL PERKINS “Jive after five”

CARL PERKINS “Pink pedal pushers”

CARL PERKINS “Levi jacket (and a long tail shirt)”

CARL PERKINS “Pop, let me have a car”

CARL PERKINS “This life I live”

CARL PERKINS “Pointed toe shoes”

CARL PERKINS “Highway of love”

CARL PERKINS “One ticket to loneliness”

CARL PERKINS “L-O-V-E-V-I-L-L-E”

CARL PERKINS “Too much for a man to understand”

CARL PERKINS “Honey, cause I love you”

CARL PERKINS “Just for you”

CARL PERKINS “The unhappy girls”

CARL PERKINS “Anyway the wind blows”

CARL PERKINS “Hollywood City”

CARL PERKINS “The fool I used to be”

CARL PERKINS “Sister twister”

CARL PERKINS “Forget me (next time around)”