58:53

Cocinamos una selección de canciones para escuchar en carretera, canciones para conducir sin pensar en lo que dejamos atrás ni lo que nos espera más adelante.

Playlist;

(sintonía) JOEL PATERSON “Drive my car” (Let it be guitar, 2019)

J.J. CALE “Anyway the wind blows” (Okie, 1974)

ERIC CLAPTON “Lonesome and long way from home” (Eric Clapton, 1970)

DELANEY and BONNIE and Friends “Comin’ home” (1970)

THE LOVIN SPOONFUL “Darlin’ companion” (Hums of the Lovin' Spoonful, 1966)

THE DOORS “Roadhouse blues” (Morrison Hotel, 1970)

THE FLAMIN’ GROOVIES “Sweet roll me on down” (Flamingo, 1970)

ROY LONEY and THE PHANTOM MOVERS “Driving Wheel” (Action shots, 1993)

NEIL YOUNG “Everybody knows this is nowhere” (Everybody knows this is nowhere, 1969)

BUFFY SAINTE-MARIE “Better to find out for yourself” (Illuminations, 1969)

THE GUESS WHO “Bus rider” (Share the land, 1970)

CRACKER “Get on down the road” (Berkeley To Bakersfield, 2014)

THE MORELLS “The man who has everything” (Shake and push, 1982)

BEN VAUGHN “Don’t say you don’t wanna” (Dressed in black, 1990)

JOHN FOGHERTI “The old man down the road” Centerfield, 1985)

JEFFREY FOUCAULT “Lodi” (Stripping Cane, 2004)