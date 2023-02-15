58:42

Juanjo Carrasco, rondeño conocido en las catacumbas como Branquias Johnson, su alterego one-trash-man-band con el que escupe “blues infecto, rocknroll y garage de mierda”. Actitud y sinceridad sostienen una propuesta auténtica y personal. Nos presenta “Ni plata ni miedo” y se sube a nuestro Rincón Subterráneo de los Directos.

Playlist;

THE SOUNDTRACK OF OUR LIVES “Sister surround” (behind the music, 2001)

BILLY CHILDISH and CTMF “Something’s missing inside” (7’’, 2018)

THE LONG RYDERS “September November sometime” (adelanto del álbum “September November”)

MIRANDA and THE BEAT “Mr Monster” (2021)

THE COATHANGERS “One way or another” (One way or the highway’, 2021)

L.A. WITCH “Ghost on the highway (One way or the highway, 2021)

Versión y original; THE GUN CLUB “Ghost on the highway” (1981)

BRANQUIAS JOHNSON “Ni plata ni miedo” (Ni plata ni miedo, 2022)

BRANQUIAS JOHNSON “Penumbra” (Electric finger, 2021)

BRANQUIAS JOHNSON “Cuchillo” (Electric finger, 2021)

BRANQUIAS JOHNSON “Pestosos” (Hotel records España Vol.1, 2021)

BRANQUIAS JOHNSON “Santo y seña” (directo en El Sótano)

BRANQUIAS JOHNSON “Baile violento” (directo en El Sótano)

BRANQUIAS JOHNSON “Mal de ojo” (directo en El Sótano)

BRANQUIAS JOHNSON “No me alcanzarán” (Electric finger, 2021)