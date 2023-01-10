59:43

La colección de EP’s “Blacked! (Sleazy Records) rinde tributo a grandes influencias negras del rock’n’roll con selecciones de versiones a cargo de artistas y grupos blancos. Los cuatro primeros volúmenes están dedicados a Arthur Crudup, Little Richard, Bo Diddley y The Coasters.

Playlist;

(sintonía) BO DIDDLEY “Bo Diddley”

JO ANN and TROY “Who do you love?”

BOBBY CROWN “Diddley Daddy”

JIM DOVAL and THE GAUCHOS “Mama, keep you big mouth shut”

DELL MACK “You can’t judge a book by the cover”

THE COASTERS “Three cool cats”

WAYNE FONTANA and THE MINDBENDERS “Young blood”

THE APPLEJACKS “Ain’t that just like me”

DOWNLINERS SECT “Little Egypt”

DAVE CLARK FIVE “Poison Ivy”

ARTHUR CRUDUP “That’s alright mama”

THE STARFIRES “She’s long and tall”

DAVE BERRY “My baby left me”

MAYLON HUMPHREIS “Worried about you baby”

PAUL WAYNE “That’s alright mama”

LITTLE RICHARD “Tutti frutti”

BOBBY VEE and THE CRICKETS “The girl can’t help it”

THE TRIPPERS “Keep a knockin’”

HOWIE CASEY and THE SENIORS “True fine mama”

THE HUNTSMEN “Send me some lovin’