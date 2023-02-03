59:03

Nueva entrega de la serie dedicada a recordar joyitas del pop procedentes de la primera mitad de los años 60.

Playlist;

(sintonía) THE FIREBALLS “Quite a party”

JIMMY GILMER and THE FIREBALLS “Sugar shack”

THE VENTURES “Perfidia”

SONNY JAMES “Apache”

CLIFF RICHARD and THE SHADOWS “A girl like you”

THE RIVINGTONS “The bird’s the word”

THE TRASHMEN “Bird dance beat”

EDDIE COCHRAN “Sweetie pie”

IRMA THOMAS “Breakaway”

KAI WINDING “Time i son my side”

HERB ALPERT and THE TIJUANA BRASS “A taste of honey”

KATHY KIRBY “Acapulco 22”

THE KINKS “Set me free”

THE BEATLES “Words of love”

THE DEMENSIONS “Seven days a week”

JACKIE DESHANNON “Needles and pins”

THE SEARCHERS “Oh my lover”

THE CHIFFONS “One fine day”

DEL SHANNON “Keep searching (follow the sun)”

BOBBY VEE “Young love”