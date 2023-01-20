59:51

Nueva entrega de este coleccionable dedicado a recordar grandes canciones de todo el abanico de estilos que dieron forma a la música pop de la primera mitad de los años 60.

(Foto del podcast; The Shangri-Las, 1964)

Playlist;

(sintonía) THE SHADOWS “Walkin’”

BUDDY HOLLY “Crying waiting hoping”

THE BOBBY FULLER 4 “Let her dance”

SAM COOKE “Another Saturday night”

THE ROLLING STONES “If you need me”

FATS DOMINO “It keeps raining”

CLARENCE “FROGMAN” HENRY “(I don't know why) but I do”

JOE BROWN and THE BRUVVERS “It only took a minute”

THE VIBRATIONS “Watusi”

OSCAR BROWN JR “The work song”

THE CONTOURS “Do you love me”

THE ROYAL SHOWBAND WATERFORD “The huckle buck”

SHARON MARIE “Run around lover”

BERT KAEMPFERT “Chicken talk”

BOBBY RYDELL “I wanna thank you”

THE SHANGRI-LAS “Leader of the pack”

HELEN SHAPIRO “Not responsable”

THE SHARADES “Dumb head”

ROY ORBISON “In dreams”