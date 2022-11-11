59:30

Nueva selección de éxitos mayores o menores de la primera mitad de los años 60, picoteando entre todos los estilos que dieron forma a la música popular de aquellos maravillosos años.

Playlist;

(sintonía) THE VENTURES “Telstar”

JOHN LEYTON “Johnny remember me”

PAT READER “Cha cha on the moon”

CHRIS KENNER “I like it like that”

CANNIBAL and THE HEADHUNTERS “Land of 1000 dances”

SHAPE and SIZES “Rain on my feet”

TRINI LOPEZ “Unchain my heart”

LAVERN BAKER and JIMMY RICKS “You’re the boss”

THE ROLLING STONES “Congratulations”

CLYDE McPHATTER “Spanish Harlem”

SANDIE SHAW “(There’s) always something there to remind me”

TIPPIE and THE CLOVERS “Bossa Nova baby”

THE ESSEX “A walking mircle”

THE VERNON GIRLS “I’m gonna let my hair down”

NASHVILLE TEENS “Google eye”

ELVIS PRESLEY “One broken heart for sale”

CLIFF RICHARD “What I’ve got to do”

SIMON and GARFUNKEL “I am a rock”

BARBARA LEWIS “Hello stranger”

RUBY and THE ROMANTICS “What a difference a day makes”