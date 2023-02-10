59:08

Nueva entrega de nuestra serie dedicada a recuperar grandes canciones que dieron forma al pop de la primera mitad de los 60. No podíamos empezar de otra forma que no fuese recordando a Burt Bacharach.

Playlist;

(sintonía) SANTO and JOHNNY “Love letters in the sand”

DIONNE WARWICK “Walk on by”

JACKIE DESHANNON “What the world needs now is love”

THE HOLLIES “To you my love”

HERMAN’S HERMIT “(What a) wonderful world”

ELVIS PRESLEY “Slowly and surely”

EDDIE HODGES “Seein’ is believin’’”

RAY AND BOB “Air travel”

THE FOUR SEASONS “Peanuts”

MILLIE SMALL “I’m in love again”

GARY US BONDS “Quartet to three”

BERN ELLIOT and THE FENMEN “New Orleans”

JOE JONES “You talk too much”

THE ROLLING STONES “Tell me”

LAVERN BAKER “See see rider”

ADAM FAITH “A help-each-other romance”

JOHN BARRY “James Bond theme”

SHIRLEY BASSEY “Goldfinger”

THE SHADOWS “Wonderful land”