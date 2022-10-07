59:37

Un chapuzón en aquellos maravillosos años del pop que fueron los que comprenden la primera mitad de los años 60, años en donde en la música popular confluyeron sonidos que van del beat al doo wop, del soul al surf o del country al R&B. Escuchamos clásicos atemporales y otros grandes hits de aquellos mágicos días.

Playlist;

(sintonía) DUANE EDDY “Because they’re young”

DION “Lovers who wander”

ELVIS PRESLEY “I got lucky”

THE MARCELS “Heartaches”

MAURICE WILLIAMS and THE ZODIACS “Stay”

BARBARA GEORGE “I know you don’t love me no more”

DEL SHANNON “Little town flirt”

JACKIE DESHANNON “When you walk in the room”

THE SEARCHERS “Sweets for my sweet”

GERRY and THE PACEMAKERS “It’s gonna be alright”

BRIAN POOLE and THE TREMELOES “Twist and shout”

CLYDE McPHATTER “Love please”

MARCIE BLANE “Bobby’s girl”

THE BEACH BOYS “I get around”

THE HONEYS “The one you can’t have”

THE REGENTS “Barbara Ann”

JOE JONES “California Sun”

SANTO and JOHNNY “And I love her”

THE BEATLES “Baby’s in black”

THE MIRACLES “What’s so good about goodbye”