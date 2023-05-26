58:49

Nueva entrega del coleccionable "Aquellos maravillosos años", una serie de episodios esporádicos en donde rescatamos algunas de las grandes canciones que dieron forma a la música popular de la primera mitad de los años 60.

Playlist;

(sintonía) THE REVELS “Intóxica”

THE BEATLES “I feel fine”

THE SEARCHERS “Love potion nº 9”

TONY JACKSON GROUP “Watch your step”

THE SPENCER DAVIS GROUP “I can’t stand it”

JACKIE EDWARDS “Keep on runnin’”

THEM “Gloria”

JOHN D. LOUDERMILK “Road hog”

DORIS TROY “Just one look”

MARTHA REEVES and THE VANDELLAS “Quicksand”

THE EXCITERS “It’s so exciting”

BOBBY DARIN “Not for me”

ROBERTO CARLOS “Splish Splash”

THE VELVETS “Tonight (could be the night)”

DICKEY LEE “I saw Linda yesterday”

THE JELLY BEANS “I wanna love him so bad”

LESLEY GORE “If that’s the way you want it”

LITTLE RICHARD “You better stop”

SOLOMON BURKE “You can’t love em all”

THE JOHN BARRY ORCHESTRA “Time out”