En nuestro programa de hoy hablaremos de compositoras desconocidas que crearon música litúrgica y profana, tanto vocal como instrumental durante el siglo XVII.

C.M. COZZOLANI: Ave Maria. (06.08). A. Lih. L- Harris

C.M. COZZOLANI: Domine ad adiuvandum me festina. (02.35). G. Mountain Project

C.M. COZZOLANI: Kyrie Eleison. (02.24). G. Magnificat Ens. W. Stewart

M. BOCQUET: Courante. (01.40). I. Balmiskyte

M. DERING: A False Designe to be Cruel. (0.38). A. Tavares. C. Aprigliano. A. Vidal

F. CAMPANA: Semplicetto augellin. (01.51). Ricercare Antico Ens. F. Tomasi

E.J. DE LA GUERRE: Sonata n°2 in D major. (06.55). R. Masahide. S. Carchiolo

B. STROZZI: Sino alla morte. (14.27). G. Mountain Project