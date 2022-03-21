El sonido del tiempo Música de mujeres III: Compositoras en el siglo XVII 20/03/2022 58:27
En nuestro programa de hoy hablaremos de compositoras desconocidas que crearon música litúrgica y profana, tanto vocal como instrumental durante el siglo XVII.
C.M. COZZOLANI: Ave Maria. (06.08). A. Lih. L- Harris
C.M. COZZOLANI: Domine ad adiuvandum me festina. (02.35). G. Mountain Project
C.M. COZZOLANI: Kyrie Eleison. (02.24). G. Magnificat Ens. W. Stewart
M. BOCQUET: Courante. (01.40). I. Balmiskyte
M. DERING: A False Designe to be Cruel. (0.38). A. Tavares. C. Aprigliano. A. Vidal
F. CAMPANA: Semplicetto augellin. (01.51). Ricercare Antico Ens. F. Tomasi
E.J. DE LA GUERRE: Sonata n°2 in D major. (06.55). R. Masahide. S. Carchiolo
B. STROZZI: Sino alla morte. (14.27). G. Mountain Project