Nuestro programa de hoy, el último de esta temporada, hablará de compositoras nacidas entre 1750 y 1800 relacionadas con países del norte de Europa como Suecia, Noruega, Holanda o Dianamrca.
G. VAN DEN BERGH: 12 variations on a theme by Mozart (10.48). F. van Ruth
G. VAN DEN BERGH: Rondeau pour le piano forte, Op. 3 (06.50). F. van Ruth
G. VAN DEN BERGH: Lied für piano forte (04.40). F. van Ruth
M. T. AHLEFELDT: Telemak paa Calypsos Øe. (03.46). Dam Kappelet. Abo Akademie
M. F. STEDINGK: Nocturno for piano (02.20). M. G.Högström
M. D’OROZCO: Romanza (02.20) Irene & M. G.Högström
M. D’OROZCO: Axels monolog (02.44) Irene & M. G.Högström
C. CEDERSTÖM: Vid den spegelklara viken (06.54). A. Hallenberg. B. Malmros
C. CEDERSTÖM: Lifvets Vishet (03.50). A. Hallenberg. B. Malmros
C. CEDERSTÖM: Mitt Rad (04.26). A. Hallenberg. B. Malmros