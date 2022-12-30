El Patillas DJ

Nueva sesión del Patillas DJ en Radio 3 y, al mismo tiempo, la última de 2022. Para esta ocasión organizamos un guateque pensando en la jornada de familia, cena, uvas y baile que tenemos por delante. Cuidado con la acidez y que 2023 te pille con las botas a punto para gastar suela con tu gente.
Suenan:
-Herb Hardesty - Just a little bit of everything
-TT Syndicate & Martha Ren - No one's gonna rule my world
-Lola Lola - Follow me to the sea
-The Kabooms - Bigger fish to fry
-Elena Madera - Pu-chun-ga
-Annisteen Allen - Take a chance on me
-The Limboos - Crazy rumba
-Beastie Boys - Girls
-The Sonics - Don't you just know it
-Sam The Sham & The Pharaohs - Wooly Bully
-Ritchie Valens - La bamba
-The Shirelles - Twist and shout
-The Fuzillis - Take it off
-The Oddballs - Whisky a gogo
-Los Chicos - We sound amazing but we look like shit
-King Salami & The Cumberland Three - The jellybutt of Timbuktu
-Aerolíneas Federales - Sólo quiero divertirme
-Las Chinas - 23 de enero
-Bólidos - Ráfagas
-Glutamato Ye-Yé - Corazón loco
-Wau Y Los Arrrghs!!! - Copa, raya, paliza
-Los Saicos - Demolición