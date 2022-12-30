El Patillas DJ

59:08

Nueva sesión del Patillas DJ en Radio 3 y, al mismo tiempo, la última de 2022. Para esta ocasión organizamos un guateque pensando en la jornada de familia, cena, uvas y baile que tenemos por delante. Cuidado con la acidez y que 2023 te pille con las botas a punto para gastar suela con tu gente.

Suenan:

-Herb Hardesty - Just a little bit of everything

-TT Syndicate & Martha Ren - No one's gonna rule my world

-Lola Lola - Follow me to the sea

-The Kabooms - Bigger fish to fry

-Elena Madera - Pu-chun-ga

-Annisteen Allen - Take a chance on me

-The Limboos - Crazy rumba

-Beastie Boys - Girls

-The Sonics - Don't you just know it

-Sam The Sham & The Pharaohs - Wooly Bully

-Ritchie Valens - La bamba

-The Shirelles - Twist and shout

-The Fuzillis - Take it off

-The Oddballs - Whisky a gogo

-Los Chicos - We sound amazing but we look like shit

-King Salami & The Cumberland Three - The jellybutt of Timbuktu

-Aerolíneas Federales - Sólo quiero divertirme

-Las Chinas - 23 de enero

-Bólidos - Ráfagas

-Glutamato Ye-Yé - Corazón loco

-Wau Y Los Arrrghs!!! - Copa, raya, paliza

-Los Saicos - Demolición



