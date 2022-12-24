59:31

Nueva sesión del Patillas DJ en Radio 3 dedicada íntegramente a Terry Hall. El cantante británico nos dejaba esta semana y en este programa queremos recordar su paso por diferentes formaciones, destacando a The Specials, con quien consiguió el éxito a finales de los 70 del siglo pasado. Foto AFP.

Suenan:

-The Specials - Gangsters

-Squad - Red alert

-The Specials - A message to you, Rudy

-The Specials - Nite klub

-The Specials - Concrete jungle

-The Specials - Ghost town

-The Specials - Shock it to 'em J.B.

-The Fun Boy Three - The lunatics have taken over the asylum

-The Fun Boy Three - The more I see (the less I believe)

-The Fun Boy Three with Bananarama - It ain't what you do

-The Colourfield - The colour field

-Terry Hall - Forever J.

-Amy Winehouse - Monkey man

-The Specials - You're wondering now

-The Specials y Amy Winehouse - You're wondering now (directo V Festival Hylands Park, 2009)