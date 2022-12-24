Nueva sesión del Patillas DJ en Radio 3 dedicada íntegramente a Terry Hall. El cantante británico nos dejaba esta semana y en este programa queremos recordar su paso por diferentes formaciones, destacando a The Specials, con quien consiguió el éxito a finales de los 70 del siglo pasado. Foto AFP.
Suenan:
-The Specials - Gangsters
-Squad - Red alert
-The Specials - A message to you, Rudy
-The Specials - Nite klub
-The Specials - Concrete jungle
-The Specials - Ghost town
-The Specials - Shock it to 'em J.B.
-The Fun Boy Three - The lunatics have taken over the asylum
-The Fun Boy Three - The more I see (the less I believe)
-The Fun Boy Three with Bananarama - It ain't what you do
-The Colourfield - The colour field
-Terry Hall - Forever J.
-Amy Winehouse - Monkey man
-The Specials - You're wondering now
-The Specials y Amy Winehouse - You're wondering now (directo V Festival Hylands Park, 2009)