54:38

Esta semana en El club lento, baja fidelidad de alta calidad para madrugadas de satén

Dirigido y presentado por Álvaro Tarik

Música seleccionada:

secret — Luxury Elite

celine —Luxury Elite

DO IT FOR HER — ΣPSON

ＭＩＤＮＩＧＨＴ ＤＲＩＶＥ — I am Adam, of Eternia

HEY —トリニティー無限大

This Modern Love — American Online

MIDNIGHT EXPRESS — 1-800-TONIGHT

シーズンズ — bodyline

yours — R.E.A.L

midnight rendezvous — HD Netscape

WIRELESS CONNECTION — ONLINE TONIGHT

sunset highway — particle dreams

Muku Grid — New Dreams Ltd.

Harem — New Dreams Ltd.

neu fatale — New Dreams Ltd.

LOOKING OUT (OVER NEW YORK) (INTRO) — SKYGLOW

Confidencia — IGOR

Late Night Television — Dan Mason ダン·メイソン

Newton —Saint Pepsi