El club lento LATE NIGHT LO-FI 27/01/2023 54:38
Esta semana en El club lento, baja fidelidad de alta calidad para madrugadas de satén
Baja fidelidad de alta calidad para madrugadas de satén
Dirigido y presentado por Álvaro Tarik
Música seleccionada:
secret — Luxury Elite
celine —Luxury Elite
DO IT FOR HER — ΣPSON
ＭＩＤＮＩＧＨＴ ＤＲＩＶＥ — I am Adam, of Eternia
HEY —トリニティー無限大
This Modern Love — American Online
MIDNIGHT EXPRESS — 1-800-TONIGHT
シーズンズ — bodyline
yours — R.E.A.L
midnight rendezvous — HD Netscape
WIRELESS CONNECTION — ONLINE TONIGHT
sunset highway — particle dreams
Muku Grid — New Dreams Ltd.
Harem — New Dreams Ltd.
neu fatale — New Dreams Ltd.
LOOKING OUT (OVER NEW YORK) (INTRO) — SKYGLOW
Confidencia — IGOR
Late Night Television — Dan Mason ダン·メイソン
Newton —Saint Pepsi