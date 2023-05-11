I have a dream(wave)

01:07:58

Hoy en El Club Lento hablamos de dreamwave, o cómo reinventar el synthpop de los 80.

Música seleccionada:





1- Love You Like Before [sintonía de cabecera] — 18 Carat Affair

2- Dreams (feat. Dana Jean Phoenix) — Timecop1983

3- Daylight — 80s Stallone

4- Sunset Love — Absolute Valentine

5- With You Tonight — FM Attack

6- Coast — SelloRekt/LA Dreams

7- Black Walls — Chromatics

8- IRIS — PASTEL GHOST

9- The Touch — Mitch Murder

10- Gloria — The Midnight

11- Wiseblood (Johnny Jewel Alternate Version) — Zola Jesus

12- A Real Hero — College / Electric Youth

13- Fade Away —Trevor Something

14- Redlining 6th — Betamaxx

15- The Ride (Into The Midnight) — Kalax

16- Sky High — D/A/D



