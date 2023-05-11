El club lento I have a dream(wave) 12/05/2023 01:07:58
Hoy en El Club Lento hablamos de dreamwave, o cómo reinventar el synthpop de los 80.
Música seleccionada:
1- Love You Like Before [sintonía de cabecera] — 18 Carat Affair
2- Dreams (feat. Dana Jean Phoenix) — Timecop1983
3- Daylight — 80s Stallone
4- Sunset Love — Absolute Valentine
5- With You Tonight — FM Attack
6- Coast — SelloRekt/LA Dreams
7- Black Walls — Chromatics
8- IRIS — PASTEL GHOST
9- The Touch — Mitch Murder
10- Gloria — The Midnight
11- Wiseblood (Johnny Jewel Alternate Version) — Zola Jesus
12- A Real Hero — College / Electric Youth
13- Fade Away —Trevor Something
14- Redlining 6th — Betamaxx
15- The Ride (Into The Midnight) — Kalax
16- Sky High — D/A/D