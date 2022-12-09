El club lento   El episodio que surgió del frío 09/12/2022 01:02:37

Músicas para escuchar en el confort del hogar. Poemas de Alejandro López Andrada

Dirigido y presentado por Álvaro Tarik

Música seleccionada:

  1. Corner [sintonía de cabecera] — Chevalier Avant Garde
  2. An Ambient Piece — be____all
  3. Inspirit — Julianna Barwick
  4. Hibachi — ¿¿¿ (Japanese)
  5. ¿¿ — chris†††
  6. Outer Century — Sound of Ceres
  7. ¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿ — ECO VIRTUAL
  8. ¿¿¿¿¿ — ¿¿disease¿¿
  9. Decide Decide — John Maus
  10. He She — Oneohtrix Point Never
  11. Gabriel pt. II — d’Eon
  12. He Stole Her From The Company Of God — DARKPYRAMID
  13. Zora's Song — Anna Arrobas
  14. Cold Souls — Drab Majesty
  15. 3D ¿¿¿¿¿ VISIONS — ULTRA ¿¿¿¿
  16. Freezing Winds — Golden Living Room & Bathroom Plants
  17. Sieh mich an — Levin Goes Lightly
  18. Agurit Khelshi — Eko & Vinda Folio
  19. Doorway — Psychic LCD
  20. Ends — Lasership Stereo
  21. Lovewave [sintonía de cierre] — Phoenix #2772

 


