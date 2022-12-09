El club lento El episodio que surgió del frío 09/12/2022 01:02:37
Músicas para escuchar en el confort del hogar. Poemas de Alejandro López Andrada
Dirigido y presentado por Álvaro Tarik
Música seleccionada:
- Corner [sintonía de cabecera] — Chevalier Avant Garde
- An Ambient Piece — be____all
- Inspirit — Julianna Barwick
- Hibachi — ¿¿¿ (Japanese)
- ¿¿ — chris†††
- Outer Century — Sound of Ceres
- ¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿ — ECO VIRTUAL
- ¿¿¿¿¿ — ¿¿disease¿¿
- Decide Decide — John Maus
- He She — Oneohtrix Point Never
- Gabriel pt. II — d’Eon
- He Stole Her From The Company Of God — DARKPYRAMID
- Zora's Song — Anna Arrobas
- Cold Souls — Drab Majesty
- 3D ¿¿¿¿¿ VISIONS — ULTRA ¿¿¿¿
- Freezing Winds — Golden Living Room & Bathroom Plants
- Sieh mich an — Levin Goes Lightly
- Agurit Khelshi — Eko & Vinda Folio
- Doorway — Psychic LCD
- Ends — Lasership Stereo
- Lovewave [sintonía de cierre] — Phoenix #2772