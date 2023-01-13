El club lento   100% electrónica 13/01/2023 01:06:25

Cuando los fans lo son más del sello discográfico que de los artistas

Música seleccionada:

  1.  Corner [sintonía de cabecera] — Chevalier Avant Garde
  2. summer night — ESPRIT ¿¿
  3. Make It Forever — George Clanton
  4. Judgment Bolt — Death’s Dynamic Shroud
  5. Daydream — Neggy Gemmy
  6. Gojira — Vaperror
  7. Us Ephemeral — Vitesse X
  8. Bliss — Windows 96
  9. Seville — SURFING
  10. Veranda — FM Skyline
  11. Everytime I Cry — Dan Mason
  12. Island-Sunrise — SOFTWARE
  13. Domain — AURAGRAPH
  14. CEMETERY MOONGLOW (in the cold air of the night) — Equip
  15. Lovewave [sintonía de cierre] — Phoenix #2772


El club lento
