El club lento 100% electrónica 13/01/2023 01:06:25
Cuando los fans lo son más del sello discográfico que de los artistas
Música seleccionada:
- Corner [sintonía de cabecera] — Chevalier Avant Garde
- summer night — ESPRIT ¿¿
- Make It Forever — George Clanton
- Judgment Bolt — Death’s Dynamic Shroud
- Daydream — Neggy Gemmy
- Gojira — Vaperror
- Us Ephemeral — Vitesse X
- Bliss — Windows 96
- Seville — SURFING
- Veranda — FM Skyline
- Everytime I Cry — Dan Mason
- Island-Sunrise — SOFTWARE
- Domain — AURAGRAPH
- CEMETERY MOONGLOW (in the cold air of the night) — Equip
- Lovewave [sintonía de cierre] — Phoenix #2772