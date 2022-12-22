59:02

Hoy en El club lento os traemos música para empezar el día en paz y armonía con el mundo

Música para empezar el día en paz y armonía con el mundo

Música seleccionada:

Corner [sintonía de cabecera] — Chevalier Avant Garde

「あなたはだれですか？」— Amun Dragoon

SHE MOVES MYSTERIOUSLY — GOLDEN LIVING ROOM

空 CRYSTAL 雹 BITS — ULTRA ウルトラ

Dona Nobis Pacem — Vox Feminae

Deeper Surround — Sound of Ceres

TIPS AND TRICKS FOR THE NEW WEB MARKETER — INTERNET CLUB

Internet Lane — Silver Richards

Blue Angel (feat. Clairo) — Danny L Harle

Hologram Rose — ECO VIRTUAL

Morning Haze — ECO VIRTUAL

Arabesque No.1 — Isao Tomita

Becalmed — Brian Eno

プリクラ ｍｏｍｅｎｔｓ ► — デジタルフォーチュン

The Legend of Zelda – Title Theme — Koji Kondo

The Legend of Zelda – Astral Observatory — Koji Kondo

Promises — Trevor & Geoff Bastow

Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence — Holly Waxwing