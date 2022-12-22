Hoy en El club lento os traemos música para empezar el día en paz y armonía con el mundo
Música para empezar el día en paz y armonía con el mundo
Música seleccionada:
Corner [sintonía de cabecera] — Chevalier Avant Garde
「あなたはだれですか？」— Amun Dragoon
SHE MOVES MYSTERIOUSLY — GOLDEN LIVING ROOM
空 CRYSTAL 雹 BITS — ULTRA ウルトラ
Dona Nobis Pacem — Vox Feminae
Deeper Surround — Sound of Ceres
TIPS AND TRICKS FOR THE NEW WEB MARKETER — INTERNET CLUB
Internet Lane — Silver Richards
Blue Angel (feat. Clairo) — Danny L Harle
Hologram Rose — ECO VIRTUAL
Morning Haze — ECO VIRTUAL
Arabesque No.1 — Isao Tomita
Becalmed — Brian Eno
プリクラ ｍｏｍｅｎｔｓ ► — デジタルフォーチュン
The Legend of Zelda – Title Theme — Koji Kondo
The Legend of Zelda – Astral Observatory — Koji Kondo
Promises — Trevor & Geoff Bastow
Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence — Holly Waxwing