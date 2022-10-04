58:53

Un comienzo de temporada con un abrazo musical que acoge a todos los oyentes: Mozart… y el ‘Musical’ sobre la vida de Mozart que hizo Franz von Suppé en Viena y que tuvo tantísimo éxito

MOZART Don Giovanni. Dúo 'La ci darem la mano. (04.00) Elīna Garanča (sop) Dmitri Hvorostovsky (bajo). SUPPÉ: Concertino nº 2 (08.44). Birgit Kolar (vl) Kärntner Sinfonieorchester. Dir.: Martin Kershbaum. SUPPÉ Obertura Cavaleria ligera. (08.07.) Dir.:Gustav Kuhn. MOZART. Adagio en Mi menor Kv 261. (06.32).Birgit Kolar (vl) Kärntner Sinfonieorchester. Dir. Martin Kershbaum. MOZART. Adagio Concierto para violín n.º 5 la mayor, K. 219 (09 00). Simon Standage (vl) The Academy of Ancient Music. Dir.:Christopher Hogwood.

MOZART Sonata 16 en Do mayor, Kv 545 (07.00). Maria Joao Pires(p). SCHUMANN "Dichterliebe", In wundershönen monat may (01.27) op.48. Fritz Wunderlich (ten) Hubert Giesen (p)